Girija Oak says she did not earn National Crush tag; Kangana Ranaut says ‘khoobsurti istamal karke…’

In November 2025, clips from an interview with Girija Oak went viral. It wasn’t for what she had said, but more so for how beautiful she looked while wearing a blue saree. While promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Girija remarked that she hadn’t earned the National Crush tag that followed her after. Here’s how her co-star Kangana Ranaut reacted. Girija Oak and Kangana Ranaut will share the screen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Girija Oak says she did not earn her virality, Kangana Ranaut reacts In the promotional interview for the film, the interviewer remarked, “Coming to Girija, a lot of people have made her famous as the blue saree girl.” When she sighed, he added, “But did you know that she has studied biotech, and there’s a whole life which we have very little idea about, which is motherhood, and this film that’s happening.” Kangana chimed in, saying, “What is this about the blue saree? I also heard about it.”

Girija then explained and said, “A clip of mine from a podcast went viral. People kept sharing it, you know how the internet explodes suddenly. There was no logic or reason for it. A lot of people kept commenting on my looks. At the end of it, I feel like that wasn’t even my achievement. It was my genes. I have earned nothing in how I look.” Despite her unhappiness, Kangana joked, “I am very happy you’re in my film. Please apni khoobsurti ka istamal karke film promote kare. (Please use your beauty to promote the film).”

When the interviewer remarked that Girija was underplaying her National Crush tag, she remarked, “But for something to become national, tell me where you get the certificate for. Her (Kangana) becoming national is legitimate. There’s no legitimacy to me being called the national crush.”