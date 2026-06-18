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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut film ends week 1 with 6 crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut both starred and produced the film which struggled in its first week. 

Jun 18, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 7: Manoj Tapadia’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has struggled at the box office since its release. The film collected 1 crore and more daily in its first weekend, but has since continued to dip, collecting only in lakhs per day. The film, based on true events, has brought in less than 10 crore in its first week.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film she also produced.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected 42 lakh net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to 6.52 crore. The film had an opening of 1 crore and collected 1.45 crore on Saturday and 1.80 crore on Sunday. However, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has continued to dip since then, collecting 65 lakh each on Monday and Tuesday and 55 lakh on Wednesday. With films such as Cocktail 2 releasing this Friday, it remains to be seen whether Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s collections perk up over the weekend.

Film declared tax-free in Haryana

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was declared tax-free in Haryana after its June 12 release. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a special screening of the film before making the announcement. He described the film as a powerful narrative of courage, compassion, duty, and humanity that resonates with every Indian. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also attended a special screening of the film in Bhubaneshwar before its release.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

 
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