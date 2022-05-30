Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film still strong, set to cross 150 cr

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, had a strong second weekend at the box office. The film, which released in theatres on May 20, collected ₹12.77 crore at the box office on its 10th day. The trend suggests that the film might soon join the ₹150 crore club. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 9: Kartik Aaryan film earns five times as much as Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it an 'excellent second weekend' for the film as he shared the latest box office figures on Monday. Taran noted that the film registered growth on Sunday, May 29, despite the IPL Finals. The horror-drama has collected a total of ₹122.69 crore, and may even have an outside chance of touching ₹175 crore.

Taran tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 excels in Weekend 2... Solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, is a standalone sequel to the popular 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel among others. It crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Saturday, becoming Kartik Aaryan's second film to do so after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It is also his biggest opener with its first-day earnings of ₹14.11 crore.

The film is also among the top three Bollywood films to have the biggest first week in 2022. It is second to The Kashmir Files, and has also beaten Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's first week collections. It is the fifth film this year to cross ₹100 crore at the box office, after Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, RRR, and KGF 2.

