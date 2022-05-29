Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 9: Kartik Aaryan film earns five times as much as Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues its golden run at the box office in its second weekend. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer crossed the ₹100-crore mark on Saturday, making ₹11 crore on this day alone. The figure is more than five times that of the collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek on the same day. Anek's box office collection was even lesser than that of Hollywood film Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Tom Cruise. The film made ₹4.25 crore on Saturday. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film set to cross ₹100 crore today

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Anek hasn’t set the cash registers ringing. The film earned ₹2 crore on Saturday, the second day of its release, taking its total two-day earnings to ₹3.75 crore.

As per a BoxOfficeIndia.com report, “Anek fell flat on Saturday as the film failed to grow much from a very low Saturday. The film could only collect 2 crore nett on day two after collecting 1.75 crore nett on Saturday. The two day numbers are 3.75 crore nett and the failure to do much on Saturday means the writing is on the wall if it was not there on day one.” A different report on the site added, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had an outstanding Saturday as collections showed a huge jump and collected around the 11 crore nett mark.”

Top Gun: Maverick registered a huge jump on Saturday, unlike Anek, which failed to show a significant growth. The film earned ₹4.25 crore on Saturday, a healthy 75% increase from its Friday numbers. Including the paid previews and advance shows, the film has now made ₹9 crore in India. In the US, the film has already crossed the $100-million mark and registered Tom Cruise’s best opening weekend ever.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a stand-alone sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. The sequel also features Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Anek, on the other hand, is directed by Anubhav Sinha and sees Ayushmann as an undercover cop in the North-East.

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Tom’s iconic 1986 hit Top Gun and sees him reprise his role as Naval aviator Pete Mitchell. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm, with Val Kilmer also returning from the original.

