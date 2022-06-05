Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will cross 150 cr at box office today, Kartik Aaryan says '150 cr vaali smile sochni padegi'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is running in its third week and continues to sustain itself at the ticket counters. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film had a fantastic first and second week and is on the way to cross the ₹150 crore mark on Sunday. It currently stands at ₹149.11 crore. Also read: Kartik Aaryan 'not running after money,' says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar on fee hike reports

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected ₹4.55 crore on its third Saturday. It is currently competing with Akshay Kumar's new release, Samrat Prithviraj in theatres.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to magnetize moviegoers... Is back in solid form on [third] Sat, biz jumps in metros as well as mass belt... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [third Sun]... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 149.11 cr. #India biz.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now set to cross ₹150 crore.

Kartik shared Taran's post on Instagram and wrote, "Kal 150cr vaali smile sochni padegi #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on Fire (I will have to think of ₹150 crore smile for tomorrow)."

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Milind Gunaji, Govind Namdev and others. It is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film directed by Priyadarshan.

Kartik, who is currently riding high on the success of the film, was sheduled to perform at the IIFA Awards on Saturday. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 just before the event and had to cancel his performance. The actor shared the update on his Instagram page but with a pinch of humour. He wrote, “Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya (everything is so positive in my life right now, even Covid could not help itself).”

Kartik was recently rumoured to have hiked his fee post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Commenting on such reports, Aaryan tweeted: "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi Baseless (This is my promotion in life and not increment. Baseless)."

Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, opposite his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He has few other projects in pipeline.

