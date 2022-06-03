Kartik Aaryan 'not running after money,' says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar on fee hike reports

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to have a strong run at the box office as it reaches its third weekend. Amid the film's success, reports emerged that Kartik had hiked his fees, which he refuted on social media calling them 'baseless.' Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producers also praised Kartik's grounded nature and said that he is not after money. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan wants to do Marvel film, says Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi humbled him

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. Kartik's next film Shehzada, a Rohit Dhawan directorial in which he will appear alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala, is also produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Bhushan recently shared with Bollywood Hungama that Shehzada went through a difficult phase in terms of finances, but Kartik stood by them instead of backing out. Bhushan made the revelation after he teased Kartik saying that they are ready to make the next instalment in Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, but getting the actor to sign for the film would be difficult, as he had also become a 'star.' When Kartik pointed out that reports claim he had also hiked his fees after becoming a star, Bushan joked that he hasn't increased it for them. The actor also said, "I tweeted about it. I am sitting at home here. If I get some offer, then only the price can be hiked. But report of price hike makes it to news before everything."

Bhushan further added in praise of Kartik, "He's very grounded that way. Everyone should think about it that if we are making a big film then it's necessary to spend on it. He understands that. We have another film together- Shehzada. I don't want to say, but in Shehzada a situation came where he stood by the producers. So that reveals that he is not running after money, he is running after good content."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav among others, collected ₹137.54 by Wednesday, the 13th day of its release. It is expected to cross ₹150 crore in its third weekend.

