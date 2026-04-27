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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film crosses 117 crore; shows dip after good weekend

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11: Priyadarshan's horror comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and others. Here's how its faring. 

Apr 27, 2026 10:32 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11: Priyadarshan’s horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has shown an expected Monday dip after a good weekend. The film has crossed over 115 crore in domestic collections so far in its second week.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11: Tabu, Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi star in the Priyadarshan film. (PTI)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected 3.65 crore in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to 117.05 crore. Given that it’s a weekday, the film saw a dip in occupancy and collections. The film had collected 84.40 crore in its first week of release. On its second Friday, Bhooth Bangla collected 5.75 crore.

As the weekend approached, collections spiked, bringing in 10.75 crore on Saturday and 12.50 crore on Sunday. The film saw around 10% occupancy on its second Monday. Bhooth Bangla has also grossed the 150 crore mark worldwide. The film crossed the lifetime collections of horror comedies like Bhediya ( 68.99 crore) and Munjya ( 102.54 crore). It now has films such as Stree ( 129.83 crore) and Thamma ( 134.78 crore) to contend with.

Talking about how Bhooth Bangla differs from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, writer Roshan Shankar told Hindustan Times, “Comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, but the story, tonality, scale, and overall world of Bhoot Bangla are very different. So the experience is much larger than just scares and laughs. Once the audience watches it, I hope they’ll understand the scale and the emotional core we’re aiming for.”

Hindustan Times’ review of Bhooth Bangla reads: “Overall, Bhooth Bangla may not be Priyadarshan at his peak, but it’s still very much in his playground. A film that has its fair share of boos and chuckles, it leans on nostalgia. Powered by Akshay Kumar’s reliable comic timing and a world that’s as chaotic as it is colourful, this one doesn’t quite become a classic, but it keeps the fun going while it lasts.”

It remains to be seen how Bhooth Bangla fares in its second week.

 
akshay kumar priyadarshan
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