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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar film crosses 121 crore; shows spike despite weekday

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer is performing well, know all about it. 

Apr 28, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was released on April 17. The film has since held its own despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19, and the Hollywood film Michael, released on April 24.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the Priyadarshan film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected 4.18 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 121.23 crore. The film brought in 84.40 crore in its first week, after an opening of 12.25 crore. On its second Friday, Bhooth Bangla collected 5.75 crore and saw a spike in weekend collections. On Saturday, it collected 10.75 crore, and on Sunday, 12.50 crore. The film saw an expected dip on Monday, bringing in 3.65 crore. The film showed a rise in collections on Tuesday with 15% occupancy.

Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates first 100 crore

Wamiqa Gabbi, who also stars in Bhooth Bangla, celebrated the film crossing 100 crore in India. “My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a… along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes picture.

 
akshay kumar
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