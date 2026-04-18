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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses 23 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2 (updated live): The film marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 14 years.

Apr 18, 2026 06:45 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2 (updated live): Fans were excited to see Akshay Kumar reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a decade, with Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy was released in theatres on Friday, to decent reviews. After a good opening, the film is expected to remain strong in its first weekend in theatres. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar)

Bhooth Bangla box office update at 6 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar returned to his vintage comedy style with the film.

As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has collected 7.25 crore on its second day of release. The film collected 12.25 crore on its first day of release. Meanwhile, the film performed well on Thursday, collecting an 3.75 crore net from paid previews. This brings the total India gross collections to 27.76 crore and the total India net to 23.25 crore so far.

About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta.

"I cannot tell you how priceless being part of your film universe feels! Eternally grateful! And to our audiences - so much love on the trailer! Uff! Thank you! Can't wait for you guys to watch the film," she added.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

 
akshay kumar priyadarshan
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