Akshay Kumar says son Aarav doesn’t want to join films: ‘Woh ₹4500 ki naukri kar raha hai’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been entertaining audiences with his films for over two decades. His wife, author Twinkle Khanna, was also part of the film industry for a brief period. However, the actor recently revealed that his son Aarav has no interest in films and is instead pursuing a career in fashion. Akshay Kumar says his son Aarav has no interest in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar says his son has no plans to join Bollywood In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay said that his son is hardly different from him and added, "We are both very alike. He is into health, and so am I. He is a tall boy and very focused. He loves working. But he doesn’t want to join films. He doesn’t have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion."

He further opened up about Aarav learning fashion and said, “Voh bechara aaj bhi ₹4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He’s still working a ₹4500 job even today. It’s a good thing, why not?) He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything. I don’t lecture him much, but I have told him not to harm anyone.”

About Aarav Bhatia Aarav Bhatia, born in 2002, is the first child of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. At 15, he moved abroad to pursue higher studies and is currently studying at a university in London. While his younger sister Nitara, born in 2012, often features on Twinkle’s social media, Aarav prefers to keep a low profile and stay away from the spotlight.

About Akshay Kumar’s recent and upcoming films Akshay is currently receiving praise for his performance in Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews, but the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan has excited fans. The film earned over ₹15 crore on its opening day and is expected to perform better over the weekend.

Akshay will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026. He also has Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and directed by Priyadarshan, in the pipeline.