Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3, says the film is not happening anytime soon: ‘Jab waqt aayega tab…’

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Hera Pheri 3, which will reunite Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The film has had its fair share of controversy, given Paresh’s sudden exit from the project, which shocked both fans and Akshay Kumar, who had acquired the rights to the franchise. The film then found itself at the centre of a legal tussle, with a South-based producer locking horns with Firoz Nadiadwala over the franchise’s copyright ownership. Akshay Kumar has spoken about why Hera Pheri 3 is facing delay.

In an interaction with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel ahead of the release of Bhooth Bangla, actor Akshay Kumar has now commented on whether Hera Pheri 3 has come out of the disputes and is back on track. Unfortunately, the film is not happening anytime soon, said Akshay.

What Akshay said about Hera Pheri 3 “Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now),” said the actor. When the host said that he is in shock after hearing this, the actor replied, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (I am myself in shock. But that's okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen. For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with us three actors. We are working in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak on camera. There are agreements).”

He added, “Apne aap ayega, jab waqt aayega tab ban jaayega. Bas yahi hein ki budhapa na ho jaaye tab tak (It will come on its own time. When the time is right, the film will be made. I hope we are not old by that time)!”