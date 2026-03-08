Twinkle Khanna opens up on painful side of motherhood after her son Aarav entered his 20s: ‘The obligation to let go…’

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently opened up about the bittersweet journey of motherhood. Reflecting on her relationship with her own mother and her experiences as a parent, the author shared how watching her elder son enter his twenties made her realise how painful — yet necessary — it can be for parents to give their children the space to discover their own identity. Twinkle Khanna talks about motherhood as her son Aarav is in his twenties.

Twinkle Khanna reflects on motherhood In an article for The Times of India, Twinkle spoke about her bond with her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, and wrote, "A mother and daughter relationship is rarely straightforward. Even a good one like ours. It doesn’t matter that I am 52, old enough to have gathered wisdom along with my inclination for wisecracks. In my mother’s eyes, I will always be her bhola, bhondu child. Book-smart instead of street-smart. She is ever ready with a piece of advice."

She further reflected on how she truly understood the emotional complexities of motherhood when her son Aarav Kumar entered his twenties. Speaking about the gradual distance that grows as children seek independence, she wrote, "Puberty onwards, we build doors against our parents. There are peepholes and catflaps, yet the main entryway is rarely open. Until my older son entered his twenties, I did not understand how painful this fight for identity can be for the mother. The desire to hold on and the obligation to let go, even if it feels like a permanent rip, soothed only by the salve of text messages and shared holidays."

Akshay Kumar also shared his views about Twinkle's column and wrote on X, “Loved reading this week’s column @mrsfunnybones. Especially the end. Made me miss my mother.”

About Aarav Twinkle married Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in 2001, after which she stepped away from the film industry. The couple welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002. Over the years, Twinkle has occasionally spoken about motherhood and the evolving relationship between parents and their grown-up children.

Last year, Akshay revealed that Aarav has no interest in joining the film industry or managing the family production house. Instead, he is focused on his studies and pursuing a career in fashion design. The couple celebrated Aarav’s 23rd birthday last year.

On the occasion, Twinkle shared a heartfelt note that read, "And he turns 23. Though I have an undeniable compulsion to hold on to him, it would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation. This may not be an entirely correct analogy because, unlike breaths, we can’t keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point, right :) Here’s to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his innate kindness.”

Twinkle Khanna’s recent work In 2025, Twinkle released the sequel to her popular debut book, Mrs Funnybones titled Mrs Funnybones Returns. Apart from writing, she was last seen hosting the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle alongside Kajol on Amazon Prime Video.

The show featured several prominent guests from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who appeared on the programme for candid and engaging conversations with the hosts.