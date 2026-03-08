Twinkle Khanna says roles have ‘flipped' with Dimple Kapadia as she now wants to show her mother the world

Twinkle wrote, “My mother, by contrast, has a keen interest in music and is currently learning classical singing. I have an old black-and-white photograph of her playing the sitar and me sitting beside her, all of three or four, with rounded cheeks and a mop of curls, solemnly patting a tabla.”

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna recently travelled to Jodhpur with her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia , and a group of friends. The mother–daughter duo attended a Sufi festival during their trip. In an article for the The Times of India, Twinkle revealed that, unlike her, her mother has always had a keen interest in music and is currently learning classical singing. She also spoke about how their roles have gradually reversed over the years, with her now wanting to show her mother the world just as Dimple once did for her when she was a child.

She further reflected on how she now wants to create special experiences for her mother and witness her joy in the same way Dimple once observed hers. “We have flipped roles. Now, I want to be the one to give her experiences. To show her the world the way she once held my hand and showed me the Great Migration in Tanzania from a hot-air balloon; the underground tunnel from a hotel in Kashmir that opened into an apple orchard; and how to tumble down the hills of Ooty without fear. I want to see her joy when she takes in the festival, the way she must have watched me when she bought me a Richie Rich comic or a box of lychees,” she wrote.

About Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia Dimple Kapadia began her acting career as an overnight sensation in 1973 with the iconic romantic blockbuster Bobby. Shortly before the film’s release, she married legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and stepped away from acting for several years. She made her comeback with Zakhmi Sher in 1984 after their separation.

Over the years, Dimple delivered several acclaimed performances in films such as Saagar, Aitbaar, Arjun and Janbaaz, establishing herself as one of the leading female actors of the 1980s and 1990s. Some of her other memorable films include Ram Lakhan, Angaar and Gardish.

In 2020, Dimple featured in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Tenet, alongside John David Washington, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Later, in 2023, she appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, which grossed over ₹1,050 crore worldwide.

Most recently, she was seen in the film Jab Khuli Kitaab, a comedy-drama that also stars Pankaj Kapur. The film follows an elderly couple who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage. It premiered on the streaming platform ZEE5 on March 6.

Meanwhile, Twinkle began her acting career in 1995 with Barsaat but left the film industry in 2001 after starring in films such as Baadshah, Mela, Joru Ka Ghulam, Jodi No. 1 and International Khiladi.

After quitting acting, Twinkle worked as an interior designer before reinventing herself as a bestselling author. She made her literary debut with Mrs Funnybones in 2015 and later wrote The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Welcome to Paradise. In 2025, she released the sequel to her popular debut book titled Mrs Funnybones Returns.