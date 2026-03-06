Jab Khuli Kitaab review: This Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia romance has a promising premise that doesn't quite deepen

Sweet and simple is a combination rarely seen on OTT these days, where thrillers and darker fare tend to dominate. Jab Khuli Kitaab tries to fill that gap by keeping things as saccharine as possible. Along the way, it raises a few questions about divorce, old age, forgiveness, and, of course, family.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla (who interestingly also appears in another film competing for viewers’ attention this week, Subedaar), the story here revolves around a family. Gopal (Pankaj Kapur) has spent years caring for his comatose wife Anusuya (Dimple Kapadia), until one day she suddenly wakes up. The first thing she does is confess a dark secret to her husband, one that compels him to file for divorce even as Anusuya refuses to let go. Representing Gopal is advocate RK Negi (Aparshakti Khurana). What follows forms the rest of the story.

Good actors coming together is usually enough to spark curiosity. When those actors happen to be people like Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia , expectations rise a few notches higher. The trouble begins when their presence becomes the film’s only real hook. Jab Khuli Kitaab is a reminder of this.

The problem is that the emotions remain mostly surface-level. There simply is not enough depth to move you as a viewer. Moments such as a wife confessing her past to her husband appear tense on the surface, yet the oddly peppy background score treats it almost like a punchline. It leaves you wondering how exactly you are meant to emotionally invest in what is unfolding.

What does not help either is that the story, also written by Saurabh, unfolds in a predictable manner. The film’s attempt to tug at your heartstrings is evident throughout. Instead of drawing you in quietly, it seems to be constantly nudging you, almost reminding you that you are supposed to feel something.

There's a beating heart somewhere here. The effortless chemistry between the veteran leads makes you stay seated. Aparshakti, as the heartbroken advocate, puts on his trademark goofy charm, but the role is limited. Sameer Soni as Parmesh and the rest of the cast are underutilised.

The cinematography by Adri Thakur captures the hills beautifully and is soothing to the eyes. The music by Ritanaya Banerjee, however, is not particularly memorable.

Overall, Jab Khuli Kitaab means well and often signals its intentions loudly. What it lacks is the emotional depth to make those intentions truly land. In the end, the film remains a mildly pleasant watch, elevated mostly by the ease and chemistry of its veteran leads.