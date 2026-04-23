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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7 (updated live): Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan film crosses 81 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu-starrer has held its own in the first week of release. 

Apr 23, 2026 07:34 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres last Friday. A week after its release, the horror comedy film has held its own despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection at 7 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 7: Priyadarshan, Tabu, Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi worked together for the film. (PTI)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected 2.97 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its first-week domestic total to 81.87 crore, as of 7 PM. The film collected 3.75 crore net from its premieres and 12.25 crore on its opening day. On Saturday and Sunday, it brought in 19 crore and 23 crore, respectively.

On Monday, it showed an expected dip, but brought in a decent 6.75 crore. Tuesday and Wednesday saw Bhooth Bangla make 8 crore and 6.15 crore, respectively. Within the week, the film beat the lifetime collection of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya ( 68.99 crore) and Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi ( 28.70 crore). It remains to be seen how much the film collects in its second weekend.

About Bhooth Bangla

He added, “Comedy seemed so effortless when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and will always remain so. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... For me, this isn't just a film, it's a memory... it's a tribute... it's a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you'll always be remembered,” Asrani, famous for his jail warden role in Sholay, died on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. He will also be seen in Haiwaan with Akshay, incidentally also directed by Priyadarshan.

 
akshay kumar priyadarshan
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