Bhooth Bangla box office prediction: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's reunion may open at 17 crore, beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have reunited after 14 years with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, and the film is set for a great start at the box office. The highly anticipated reunion of the two has sparked considerable interest among audiences, and trade is abuzz about how well the film could do. Early trends indicate that Bhooth Bangla may have the best opening for a Bollywood film this year after Dhurandhar 2, and even give many top horror-comedies a run for their money.

Bhooth Bangla advance booking

Bhooth Bangla box office: The Priyadarshan film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

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Advance bookings for Bhooth Bangla began earlier this week, and the film generated significant momentum through pre-sales. Horror-comedies are not known for racking up huge advance bookings, but the film still sold 1.3 lakh tickets on opening day. According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹3.32 crore in gross domestic advance bookings for its first day. This set it up for a double-digit opening day.

But the film had the added advantage of paid previews, a trend popularised by Dhurandhar 2 earlier this year. Paid previews for the film opened at 9 PM on Thursday, April 16, the eve of the film’s release. Despite limited shows, Bhooth Bangla performed admirably on Thursday, collecting an above-expectations ₹3.50 crore net from paid previews.

Bhooth Bangla box office prediction

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{{^usCountry}} The advance bookings and paid previews are strong indicators that Bhooth Bangla is set to have a solid start at the box office. Trade experts predict the film to collect ₹12-14 crore net in India on its first day. Add to it the paid preview collections, and Bhooth Bangla’s opening comes out to a solid ₹15-17 crore. This is the second biggest opening for a Bollywood film this year, behind Dhurandhar 2’s record-breaking ₹145-crore start last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advance bookings and paid previews are strong indicators that Bhooth Bangla is set to have a solid start at the box office. Trade experts predict the film to collect ₹12-14 crore net in India on its first day. Add to it the paid preview collections, and Bhooth Bangla’s opening comes out to a solid ₹15-17 crore. This is the second biggest opening for a Bollywood film this year, behind Dhurandhar 2’s record-breaking ₹145-crore start last month. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, what should be encouraging for the Akshay Kumar film is that it ranks fourth among all Hindi horror-comedies, behind only Stree 2 ( ₹55 crore) and Thamma ( ₹24 crore), both from the Maddock Films stable, as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹35 crore). Bhooth Bangla will, however, beat other successful horror-comedies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹14.50 crore), Stree ( ₹8 crore), and Bhediya ( ₹10 crore). All about Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, what should be encouraging for the Akshay Kumar film is that it ranks fourth among all Hindi horror-comedies, behind only Stree 2 ( ₹55 crore) and Thamma ( ₹24 crore), both from the Maddock Films stable, as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹35 crore). Bhooth Bangla will, however, beat other successful horror-comedies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹14.50 crore), Stree ( ₹8 crore), and Bhediya ( ₹10 crore). All about Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla, Priyadarshan’s first Hindi film in five years, stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The film releases in theatres on April 17. The film has opened to largely positive reviews, with praise for the performances, comedy, and VFX.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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