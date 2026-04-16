Bhooth Bangla first review out: Akshay Kumar in top form; 'genuinely funny yet eerie' Priyadarshan film keeps you hooked
Bhooth Bangla's first review praises the film's balance of humour and scares, while hailing Akshay Kumar's comedy.
Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have reunited after 14 years with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film, which reunites several of their frequent collaborators, is set to hit the screens on April 17, with paid previews later tonight. But before the film reaches the public, its first review is out. Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share his review of the film, while praising both the director and the lead star.
Bhooth Bangla first review
In his 3.5 star review of Bhooth Bangla, Taran Adarsh calls the film ‘an entertainer that works for most parts. He explains, “The Akshay Kumar - Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. The humour works, although a few sequences may come across as slightly naughty. It's the eerie atmosphere that forms the backbone, while the attention-grabbing VFX enhances the film's visual appeal. Priyadarshan, known for his impeccable comic timing, ensures the narrative remains engaging, although [i] the writing could've been sharper and [ii] the runtime could've been tighter.”
During its promotions, Bhooth Bangla was compared with Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Taran Adarsh agrees there are similarities. “The backstory in the second half evokes memories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa... However, the onscreen presentation could have been simpler. To his credit, the veteran storyteller keeps you hooked, springing surprises at regular intervals – with the interval twist delivering a major, unexpected jolt,” he writes.
Akshay Kumar is in top form, Tabu deserved more{{/usCountry}}
During its promotions, Bhooth Bangla was compared with Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Taran Adarsh agrees there are similarities. “The backstory in the second half evokes memories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa... However, the onscreen presentation could have been simpler. To his credit, the veteran storyteller keeps you hooked, springing surprises at regular intervals – with the interval twist delivering a major, unexpected jolt,” he writes.
Akshay Kumar is in top form, Tabu deserved more{{/usCountry}}
The review praises the principal cast, particularly Akshay. Taran Adarsh writes, “Akshay Kumar is in top form. His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch. Tabu is effective, although an actress of her calibre deserved more power-packed moments. Wamiqa Gabbi barely gets any scope. Ditto for Mithila Palkar, who has limited screen time.” Special praise is reserved for the comedy veterans in the cast. “It's Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav who deliver several laugh-out-loud moments – both excel. The late Asrani leaves a mark.”{{/usCountry}}
The review praises the principal cast, particularly Akshay. Taran Adarsh writes, “Akshay Kumar is in top form. His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch. Tabu is effective, although an actress of her calibre deserved more power-packed moments. Wamiqa Gabbi barely gets any scope. Ditto for Mithila Palkar, who has limited screen time.” Special praise is reserved for the comedy veterans in the cast. “It's Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav who deliver several laugh-out-loud moments – both excel. The late Asrani leaves a mark.”{{/usCountry}}
Calling the soundtrack a ‘mixed bag’, the review delivers its final word: “Worth a watch for its genuinely funny moments and a fair share of eerie chills.”
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