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Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar

Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar excels with his comedy, but Priyadarshan gets carried away with his large world-building.

Apr 17, 2026 08:53 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Bhooth Bangla

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar

Rating: ★★★.5

Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar returns to his vintage comedy style with Priyadarshan's film.

I’ll admit it upfront, I’m a sucker for the comic gems that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have given us over the years. Just a night before Bhooth Bangla’s release, I happened to rewatch their cult Bhagam Bhaag (2006), a reminder of how effortlessly they once nailed comedy. So naturally, seeing them reunite for another horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa had me excited. What we get, though, is a reunion that feels a little... bittersweet.

The story of Bhooth Bangla revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

If I had to sum up this film as a mathematical equation, it would be something like: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2+ Shaitaan+ Stree=Bhooth Bangla. Well, the writer here is Aakash Kaushik, also credited for the stories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3!

What works and what doesn't

With the story being something we have seen variations of in the past, it really comes down to how much you laugh and how scared you get. The first half of Bhooth Bangla is as nostalgic as it gets. All the familiar Priyadarshan shots are here. In fact, the locations are pretty much the same as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, including the Chomu Palace. Divakar Mani's cinematography captures the rustic locations beautifully. Add to that the top-notch VFX, which I am happy to report serves the film really well.

Performance-wise, the one thing you can't take away from Akshay Kumar is his sincerity and the natural knack for comedy, and in Bhooth Bangla, he gives it his all. From a Kesari 2, to Jolly LLB 3, to now a horror comedy, the sheer range he has shown in the past year alone is impressive. He delivers this time, too.

Asrani, in his last big-screen appearance, gets a meaty role. The veteran pulls it off with such aplomb that one almost gets emotional. Rajpal Yadav, a staple in all Priyadarshan films, is a master of physical comedy. He will surely evoke a lot of laughs in Bhooth Bangla.

Wamiqa Gabbi has a pleasant screen presence, but doesn't have much to do. The same goes for Tabu, who looks mostly clueless. Jisshu Sengupta, as Akshay's father, does his job well.

Overall, Bhooth Bangla may not be Priyadarshan at his peak, but it’s still very much in his playground. A film that has its fair share of boos and chuckles, it leans on nostalgia. Powered by Akshay Kumar’s reliable comic timing and a world that’s as chaotic as it is colourful, this one doesn’t quite become a classic, but it keeps the fun going while it lasts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

akshay kumar priyadarshan
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