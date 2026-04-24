Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film mints 135 crore; beats Munjya, Bad Newz lifetime

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion, Bhooth Bangla, has ended its first week in theatres on a promising note. The horror-comedy, which had a decent start at the ticket window, maintained its momentum over the weekdays, ending week 1 just shy of the ₹150-crore mark globally. In the process, it has entered the top 6 highest-grossing Bollywood horror-comedies.

Bhooth Bangla box office update

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar teamed up with Priyadarshan once again in the horror-comedy.

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Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 with paid previews the night before. The Akshay Kumar-starrer earned ₹58 crore net in India in its first weekend. This was followed by a slightly disappointing Monday, where it managed just ₹6.75 crore. But on Tuesday, the film roared back, earning ₹8 crore net. Bhooth Bangla saw dips in collections after that, but maintained a steady pace during the weekdays. On Thursday, the film added ₹5.15 crore net in India, a 16% fall from Wednesday. This takes the film’s domestic haul after seven days to ₹84.05 crore net ( ₹99.95 crore gross).

Bhooth Bangla has performed well overseas as well. After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, it earned $1 million in international territories on days 2 and 3. After one week, its overseas collections stand at $3.8 million. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at ₹135 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} While the film's daily collections have slowed to below ₹10 crore, it should see a jump in the second weekend and cross the ₹150 crore mark by Saturday. If Bhooth Bangla sees a strong jump in collections in its second weekend, the film can aim for a ₹250+ crore lifetime run. But reaching any milestone beyond it looks tough for the film. Bhooth Bangla beats Munjya lifetime haul {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the film's daily collections have slowed to below ₹10 crore, it should see a jump in the second weekend and cross the ₹150 crore mark by Saturday. If Bhooth Bangla sees a strong jump in collections in its second weekend, the film can aim for a ₹250+ crore lifetime run. But reaching any milestone beyond it looks tough for the film. Bhooth Bangla beats Munjya lifetime haul {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With a worldwide gross of ₹135 crore, Bhooth Bangla is not just the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, but also the 6th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history. On Thursday, the film surpassed the final earnings of Maddock’s Munjya, which made ₹132 crore in 2024. It also eclipsed the total collections of Akshay Kumar’s 2023 hit, Bad Newz, which made ₹116 crore in the same year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a worldwide gross of ₹135 crore, Bhooth Bangla is not just the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, but also the 6th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history. On Thursday, the film surpassed the final earnings of Maddock’s Munjya, which made ₹132 crore in 2024. It also eclipsed the total collections of Akshay Kumar’s 2023 hit, Bad Newz, which made ₹116 crore in the same year. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla is now behind only Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore), Stree ( ₹180 crore), and Thamma ( ₹170 crore) in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies from Hindi cinema. It should aim to enter the top 3, but the collections of Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may just be beyond its grasp.

All about Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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