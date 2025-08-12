Saiyaara’s Aneet Padda and Munjya fame Abhay Verma’s chemistry in old ad makes fans call them ‘future of Bollywood’

The last one year has been quite exciting for newcomers in Bollywood, with many fresh faces leaving a lasting impression through their debut films. The latest to join the list are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who have been busy shaking up the box office and winning hearts since the past one month with their film Saiyaara. Post their debut, many of Aneet and Ahaan’s old videos have resurfaced on social media. One such clip features Aneet with actor Abhay Verma, another rising star who struck gold with his breakthrough film Munjya last year. Abhay Verma and Aneet Padda

That’s right! Before leaving audiences in awe of their impactful performance in Munjya and Saiyaara, Abhay Verma and Aneet Padda came together for an advertisement. This commercial was shot for a chocolate brand. In this 40 seconds long video, Aneet and Abhay seem to be in a music class. Aneet bursts a bubble with the gum in her mouth while holding the bow of a cello in her hand. Abhay, who is holding a saxophone in his hand, is mesmerised by her. He then puts the instrument away and pulls out a chocolate bar, playing it like a saxophone. Abhay offers it to Aneet, who is left impressed with the bubble gum flavour of the chocolate.

Abhay’s chemistry with Aneet and their innocence in this old ad is winning the internet over. In the comment section below, many are now demanding a rom com starring the two. For instance, one social media user shared, “C’mmon makers now it’s high time to write cute rom-coms with these fresh faces who can act. Audience would love to watch them,” whereas another wrote, “Now I want to see these two in a rom com.” A comment read, “Abhay & Aneet needs to do a romcom soon!,” while another netizen opined, “This is what we want to see as future of Bollywood. So happy for both of them and looking forward to seeing whatever film they are in ❤️❤️❤️.”

After watching Aneet romance Ahaan in Saiyaara, what are your thoughts about her jodi with Abhay?