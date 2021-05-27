Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma part of initiative to send oxygen buses to hospitals across Karnataka

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has partnered with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma to help Covid patients in Karnataka amid the ongoing health crisis.

Kapil and Bhumi have joined hands to provide oxygen supply for people in Karnataka, through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Mission Zindagi initiative.

The programme will send oxygen buses to Covid hospitals in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala-1, and Nelamangala-2 to extend support to those in need.

Speaking about it, Bhumi said, "Our country is currently witnessing the second wave of this deadly virus which has now penetrated rural India. With so many cases coming from smaller towns and villages where medical assistance and aid might be limited, the need of the hour is to provide oxygen to the patients. Through Mission Zindagi, we are focusing our attention towards rural India and are starting with some districts in Karnataka."

"Our buses would be installed with oxygen concentrators that would provide tertiary care to patients outside district hospital emergencies while they wait for a bed. Our buses will help share the load of hospitals in smaller towns where the cases are now rising. I'm glad we collaborated with Kapil on this leg of the mission as he is well-loved by many. I want to do my bit to ensure that as many Covid-19 patients get the help that they critically need and I'm thankful to Gurudev for being a beacon of hope at this time of crisis," she added.

Kapil said, "As humans, we have to support each other right now. I'm also doing my bit. It is my honour to associate with the extraordinary work that Gurudev and BJS (Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana) are doing. With Bhumi, who is doing exemplary work towards Covid relief, this initiative with mobile oxygen buses, we have now started supporting people in Karnataka and planning to take this to more states as well."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute to help aid people crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Amid the surge in cases, several stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, and Mira Rajput have also been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.