Bhumi Pednekar says she had a crush on Imran Khan growing up: ‘He was the greenest flag in all his rom-com films’

There was a time when romantic comedies were one of Bollywood’s biggest strengths. Films filled with charming leads, relatable love stories and emotional warmth dominated the late 2000s and early 2010s. Among the actors most closely associated with that era was Imran Khan, whose easy-going screen presence and boy-next-door appeal made him one of the most loved romantic heroes of the time. Now, after staying away from acting for nearly a decade, Imran is finally making his full-fledged comeback with Netflix’s upcoming film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum opposite Bhumi Pednekar. And if there is one person especially excited about the project, it is Bhumi herself.

Bhumi Pednekar says Imran Khan defined Bollywood rom-coms for her generation.

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In a recent conversation with Grazia India, the actor spoke about working alongside Imran and admitted that she had been a fan long before they ever shared screen space.

Bhumi opens up about her longtime crush on Imran

Speaking about Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, Bhumi couldn't hide her enthusiasm about finally sharing screen space with Imran Khan, an actor she admired long before entering the film industry herself. “I had the biggest crush on him growing up,” Bhumi laughed warmly. “He was the greenest flag in all his rom-com films. Nobody really makes rom-coms like that anymore. I read it and loved it. It’s elevated, mature, and just such a good time,” she said.

Her comments are likely to resonate with an entire generation of Bollywood fans who grew up watching Imran's romantic films. Following his breakout debut in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, the actor became one of the defining faces of the rom-com genre, thanks to films such as I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Break Ke Baad. His easy charm, relatable characters and refreshingly vulnerable portrayal of romance helped him carve a unique space in Bollywood.

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{{^usCountry}} For Bhumi, working alongside Imran appears to be a full-circle moment. The actor has previously spoken about being a fan of his work and admitted that collaborating with him on a film felt both exciting and surreal, especially after having watched his movies during her younger years. A rom-com with a more mature approach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Bhumi, working alongside Imran appears to be a full-circle moment. The actor has previously spoken about being a fan of his work and admitted that collaborating with him on a film felt both exciting and surreal, especially after having watched his movies during her younger years. A rom-com with a more mature approach {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is helmed by Danish Aslam, who previously directed Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in Break Ke Baad. Interestingly, the upcoming project shares a connection with that film, as its title is reportedly inspired by a song from the 2010 romantic drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is helmed by Danish Aslam, who previously directed Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in Break Ke Baad. Interestingly, the upcoming project shares a connection with that film, as its title is reportedly inspired by a song from the 2010 romantic drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the makers are yet to reveal extensive plot details, the story is believed to centre on a married couple dealing with challenges in their relationship. Rather than focusing solely on the excitement of falling in love, the film is expected to examine the emotional complexities, conflicts and personal growth that come with sustaining a relationship over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the makers are yet to reveal extensive plot details, the story is believed to centre on a married couple dealing with challenges in their relationship. Rather than focusing solely on the excitement of falling in love, the film is expected to examine the emotional complexities, conflicts and personal growth that come with sustaining a relationship over time. {{/usCountry}}

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The theme is also something that resonates with Bhumi's own approach to love stories. She previously told Times of India, “I will only be a part of the genre when the story has more to say than just boy-meets-girl and they fall in love. Having said that, it’s a very beautiful emotion. I am not trying to undermine that. I just think love is one of the greatest things that can happen to any individual. But it is also complicated and complex. So, I like being a part of stories that show multiple shades.”

Additional filming

As per Variety India report, the makers recently wrapped up an additional shooting schedule in Mumbai as the film moves closer to completion. The extra filming was carried out to further enrich certain character arcs and emotional beats within the story.

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Rather than being conventional reshoots, the new scenes were reportedly developed to add more depth to the relationships between the characters played by Bhumi Pednekar, Imran Khan and Gurfateh Pirzada. The goal was said to be enhancing the emotional impact of the narrative and providing greater nuance to key moments. The film is currently in its final stages of post-production.

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