Bhumi Pednekar alarmed by alleged rape case of 9-year-old girl in UP: ‘Victims of a broken society’

She went on to add, "What the hell is going on! How are we not alarmed and ashamed at what we're doing with our children. To me both the little girl and the boys are victims of a broken society."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bhumi shared a post which outlined the details of the case. The actor wrote in the caption, "Please read! A 9 year old girl was sexually assaulted by a 11 year old and a 12 year old."

The last few days have seen a slew of deaths, especially of young women, related to dowry harassment and mental torture. On Tuesday, a new case was reported by the police where a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys from her village in the Haldi area of Ballia district. Actor Bhumi Pednekar has now reacted to the distressing case and penned a note on her social media to raise concern.

This is not the first time that Bhumi has expressed her outrage over recent incidents. A few days ago, Bhumi had flagged a disturbing video of some men making obscene gestures towards a woman's wall painting. She wrote, “This is the mentality of our youth. These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame isn't enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws.”

In January, the actor shared that she was deeply disturbed by reports of a six-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in Delhi. Calling the perpetrators monsters, the actor expressed her anger by saying that the society is failing because people still think that they can get away with sexual violence.

The actor said, “Breaks my heart to see under age boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in. We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised, dogs being a threat.”

About Bhumi's career Bhumi made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Prime Video’s series, Daldal. Helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. She played DCP Rita Ferreria, who must find a serial killer who slits his victims’ wrists.

It also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles, along with Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni and Jaya Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The series was released on January 30.