Bhumi Pednekar reacts to video of men making inappropriate suggestions on a woman’s wall painting, demands stricter laws

Bhumi shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is the mentality of our youth. These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame isn't enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws.”

In a video that was shared by the Instagram account Tube Indian, some men were allegedly seen behaving inappropriately with a woman’s wall painting near a swimming pool. The incident quickly spread across social media and triggered strong reactions.

The last few days have seen a slew of deaths, especially of young women, related to dowry harassment and mental torture. The alleged dowry death case sent shockwaves across the nation when a 33-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Bhopal. Now, actor Bhumi Pednekar has flagged a disturbing video of some men making obscene gestures towards a woman's wall painting. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bhopal dowry death, calls Indian society notorious for ‘abandoning’ daughters after marriage )

This is not the first time that Bhumi has expressed her outrage over recent incidents. In January, the actor shared that she was deeply disturbed by reports of a six-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in Delhi. Calling the perpetrators monsters, the actor expressed her anger by saying that the society is failing because people still think that they can get away with sexual violence.

The actor said, “Breaks my heart to see under age boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in. We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised, dogs being a threat.”

In the last few days, Kangana Ranaut and Ridhi Dogra have raised their voices on the issues of women getting married and not valuing their own independence enough.

About Bhumi's career Bhumi made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Prime Video’s series, Daldal. Helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. She played DCP Rita Ferreria, who must find a serial killer who slits his victims’ wrists.

It also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles, along with Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni and Jaya Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The series was released on January 30.