Bhumi Pednekar talks about getting trolled for her looks: ‘There will always be opinions’ | Interview

When Bhumi Pednekar entered Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she weighed around 100 kg, and went on to break stereotypes and win hearts with her talent. Since then, the actor has been on a journey of fitness and self-love. But Bhumi admits that the body image issues never fully disappear, and one has to learn to love oneself. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in web series, The Royals.

Bhumi Pednekar on her transformations

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi opens up about her physical transformation, both on and off screen. She confesses that she’s still a work in progress and reveals how she detaches from trolls who comment on her looks.

“I feel that doesn't ever go right,” says Bhumi when asked about her fitness journey and overcoming body image issues.

The actor continues, “That’s because we have grown up in an environment where we were subjected to different kinds of comments. But you have to learn to love yourself, and that's a process.”

Looking at her own personal journey, Bhumi shares, “It has taken me a lot of time, and I still have days where I feel heartbroken about things. But the point is that I have a routine that keeps me in check. For me, physical health is also about mental health. It’s just not about how you look externally.”

“It is also about how you feel internally. Every time I am in a workout routine, I'm spending a lot of time telling myself that I'm doing this for my body. I'm doing this because I have to be the fittest. I want to live longer. It is where I get a lot of mental clarity every time I am on a run or I'm walking. That's the only way that you can take care of yourself,” says Bhumi, who was recently in Delhi for the relaunch of a Skechers store in New Delhi with a Community Goal Challenge.

So, what’s the definition of fitness for you?

“Fitness is just loving yourself. There's nothing more to it. If you love yourself, you will be fit,” shares Bhumi, who was last seen in Netflix web series, The Royals, alongside Ishaan Khatter.

On how she deals with the trolls

While Bhumi continues her journey of falling in love with herself, she often faces harsh trolling over her physical transformation and appearance. The actor admits that she remains unfazed by the same.

“Well, the thing is that I have seen both ends of the spectrum. There was a time when I was 96 kg, and there were opinions then. Now, I look different, and there are opinions now,” says the actor.

Bhumi adds, “The point is that I'm in the public eye and it's okay. I am for the audience. Everything that they say I listen to, but by the end of it, I do what's right for me.”

On her next project

When it comes to her work, Bhumi mentions that there are things that “can't really talk about”. “There are a lot of things, but they haven't been announced yet, but next year you will see me onscreen 3 or 4 times,” she ends with a promise.