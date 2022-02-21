Bhumika Chawla: 'People assume you have a child, so you're not interested in work'

Bhumika Chawla, best known for her role opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam, has said that people often assume that an actor is not interested in work simply because she got married and has a child.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumika began her journey in 2000 and worked in a few Tamil and Telugu films before her first Hindi film, Tere Naam came out in 2003. After working in films for a few years, Bhumika married her boyfriend, yoga teacher Bharat Thakur in 2007 and had her son, Yash, in 2014.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about her work, Bhumika told Times of India, "I am walking a tightrope. On one hand, I have to be seen for producers and directors to understand that I’m still working so they can approach me. Unless you’re seen on-screen, people assume that you're married, you have a child, so you're not interested. So, social media and PR comes handy at that time."

She added that she never took a break, and has been working in south Indian films. "I have three films due for release right now. As of now, I have one film which was supposed to start last year October-November. But that got delayed because of date issues and then an omicron wave happened. I have done another Hindi film which was due for release in Jan-Feb but that too got delayed because of the pandemic. I am now also understanding that OTT is all the more feasible in these times."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Darshan Kumaar recalls when Satish Kaushik screamed at him during Tere Naam

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumika opened up about working soon after her son's birth. She said that she did a Kannada film just six months after her son was born. Next, she worked on the sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also did three films in Telugu, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that she has been working over the past seven years since her son was born. "Probably, I wasn’t seen here (in the Hindi film industry) much, so people assumed that. I have always been a quieter person who enjoys being in my own space and focusing on my work." She also insisted that it is important to continue working after having kids. She added that if you stop working for the sake of kids, you will be left all alone when they grow up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.