Bhumika Chawla: I might have been out of sight, but not out of work

Actor Bhumika Chawla is amused at how people just assumed that she is out of work because she was not away from the public glare, and confesses that it has made her realise the importance of being seen in showbiz.

The Tere Naam (2013) actor admits that her priorities did change after becoming a mother, but she didn’t put her work on the backburner to focus on her personal life.

“After Yash (her son) was born in 2014, I did a film in Kannada after six months of his birth. Soon after that film, I worked on M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, following which I did three films in Telugu, out of which one became a huge success and will get a Hindi remake soon,” Chawla tells us.

She adds, “I have done decent and good work in the last seven years since Yash was born. But yes, probably, I wasn’t seen here (in the Hindi film industry) much, so people assumed that. I have always been a quieter person who enjoys being in my own space and focusing on my work.”

Apart from Hindi film industry, she has worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films, such as Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, U Turn, Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal, Idhe Maa Katha, Seetimaarr, and Khamoshi.

The 43-year-old admits that her friends from the south film industry and Bollywood used to ask her why she isn’t seen around.

“And I always explained that I’m not sure if I want to do this part of my job. But eventually, I have finally given into this and understand that it is important to be seen,” she admits.

Opening up about her priorities changing after embracing motherhood, the actor explains, “You can delegate your duties and hire people to help you. But time well spent with children or doing things can’t be done with other people. You have to give them time in the initial years. While I have fortunately continued working through the last few years, the number of my films has probably reduced.”

However, Chawla asserts that she never let it hamper her passion for the art.

“If you know how to find balance between your work and your family, it is fine. And work should never stop. Because one fine day, kids will grow up and you will be left high and dry, wondering ‘I don’t know what to do anymore’. So, it’s very important to continue working in whichever they can to keep their dreams going and to keep their life moving,” she concludes.