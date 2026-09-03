Bhuvan Bam recalls police mistaking him for a pickpocket when fans mobbed him in Delhi: ‘Collar se pakad ke le gaye’

Before Bhuvan Bam became one of India’s biggest YouTube stars, he had to convince his parents that a conventional career was not for him. Recalling the early days of his journey, Bhuvan recalled one of the moments that eventually made his mother realise that he had made the right choice came during an unexpected outing to Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar.

Bhuvan Bam recalls his encounter with police

Bhuvan Bam recalls how his mother realised he is famous.

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In a conversation at StoryBoard18 Global GenZ Summit, Bhuvan recalled, "I had to convince my parents ki nahi bharne mujhe bank ke forms. Mujhe nahi job karni (I don't want to do a job)." He eventually began content creation and asked his parents for a two-year period to prove himself. He then recalled that he had 600k followers and people had started recognising him due to BB Ki Vines; one of the most memorable moments from that phase came when he took his mother to Sarojini Nagar in Delhi.

Bhuvan’s mother had wanted to go shopping, and the outing gave them both some much-needed time together. However, their trip quickly turned chaotic when people recognised Bhuvan after he stepped out of the car. What began with a few people approaching him soon grew into a large crowd surrounding them.

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{{^usCountry}} His mother was left confused and worried as she struggled to understand why so many people had gathered around her son. The situation took an even more unexpected turn when the police arrived and initially suspected him of being involved in a theft. At the time, Bhuvan had long hair and was often seen wearing a bandana, which may have added to the confusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His mother was left confused and worried as she struggled to understand why so many people had gathered around her son. The situation took an even more unexpected turn when the police arrived and initially suspected him of being involved in a theft. At the time, Bhuvan had long hair and was often seen wearing a bandana, which may have added to the confusion. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Wahan police wale aaye, wo mujhe collar se pakad ke le gaye. Wo bole, ‘Tune jeb maari kisi ki?’ Maine kaha ‘maine jeb nahi maari’. Uss time bohot lambe baal hote the aur main bandana pehen ke ghumta tha. (The police came and took me by my collar. They asked me if I had picked someone’s pocket. I told them I hadn’t. At the time, I had very long hair and used to wear a bandana)."

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Bhuvan tried to convince the police that he was a YouTuber and even showed them some of his videos as proof. All the while, the crowd outside continued to chant his name. After realising their mistake, the police eventually let him go and asked him to head home. Despite the chaos, the incident turned into a memorable experience for Bhuvan. On their way back, he glanced at his mother through the rear-view mirror and noticed a smile on her face.

For his mother, watching hundreds of people recognise and cheer for her son seemed to be the moment when she truly understood how far his unconventional career had taken him. Bhuvan recalled that she was extremely happy.

About Bhuvan Bam's upcoming work

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Bhuvan is all set to feature in The Revolutionaries. Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, the period drama is directed and created for a series by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. The show also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, along with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. It is scheduled to release on Prime Video on September 11.