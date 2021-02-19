Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Viadya, Nikki Tamboli take aim at Rubina Dilaik

As Bigg Boss 14's finale draws close, the happenings inside the Bigg Boss house are only get more exciting. On Friday's episode of the reality show, actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen interacting with the contestants.

In a new promo released by Colors, we see Rajkummar entering the house and greeting all - Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. Then, he asks: "Kaun si personality hai joh aap ko nahin achchi lagti (who is the personality you don't like)?"

Next we see Rubina, standing up to express her grouse against Rahul: "What is the reason for discord between us, neither of us have been able to fathom," she says. She adds how she detests his "know it all" attitude. "When you don't know what exactly went wrong, then how can one be enemy and bear grudges?" she says.

Rahul, in his defence, recites a poem which goes: Aap meri hasti kya pehchanengi Rubina Dilaik, laakhon mashhoor ho gaye mujhe badnaam karte karte (which loosely translates to 'how would know my personality, Rubina... many have become famous by defaming me)." As he says so, Rakhi, Rubina and others react in appreciation.

Then comes the turn of the rest --Rakhi, Aly and Nikki--to vent their feelings about Rubina. Rakhi says how as long as a person is with her, Rubina is the best of friends. Once, people part ways with her, she trains her guns at them.

Nikki accuses Rubina of using foul language whenever they have a fight. She adds how she hadn't even heard some of the abusive words that Rubina uses. Aly says that even when Rubina knows she is wrong, she will, nonetheless, go to any extent to prove her point.