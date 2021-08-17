Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty starts screaming match with Akshara Singh for 'namak ka dabba'; fans call her irritating

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty locked horns with Akshara Singh over food and cooking.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh caught up in an argument.

In a Bigg Boss OTT clip, shared on the official account of Voot, Shamita Shetty is seen fighting with Akshara Singh in the kitchen. The two have had multiple fights since the show began earlier this month.

While it not revealed as to what sparked their fight, they are heard quarrelling over a 'namak ka dibba (box of salt)'. Akshara said that all the cameras are watching how Shamita spoke to her. "Lekin aap baat baat pe chadd jati hain yaar (you start screaming at me about everything)," Shamita said, screaming herself. "Main khana bana rahi hu toh kya main naukar hu (I am your servant if I am cooking the food)," Akshara asks her. But Shamita replied, "Am I your servant?"

Shamita then yelled 'kitchen mera hai (the kitchen is mine)' repeatedly, while Akshara chanted 'main sirf aapse poochi (I just asked you)' on a loop. Rakesh Bapat tried to calm them down with little success.

Fans of the show have clearly chosen Akshara's side in the matter. Multiple fans commented with fire emojis to Akshara's name while Shamita was called arrogant. "Shamita aunty is irritating," wrote one. "Shamita arrogant hogae hai (Shamita has become too arrogant)," wrote another.

Also read: Anil Kapoor dances to Sonam Kapoor's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai with Rhea Kapoor at her wedding bash, watch

Previously, Akshara had called her 'maasi', poking fun at her age. Speaking with Urfi Javed, Akshara said that she was surprised that Shamita is in her early 40s, considering how long she's been working. She dubbed her ‘maasi’, calling it the perfect way to describe her.

Shamita had also taken offence to Akshara's comments on her dietary restrictions. Akshara had also said that Shamita has starry airs just because she can speak English. "She thinks she's better than everyone else just because she can speak English. There's no place for English here. We are supposed to speak in Hindi," she had said during an episode.

