Billed as the next Rajesh Khanna, once rival to Shah Rukh Khan: Where is Prithvi Vazir now?

Many actors make a smashing debut in the film industry but struggle to match up to that standard in the next few years and are ultimately left behind. The 90s were a tumultuous time in Bollywood when the younger generation of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were vying for the best of the lot . Among this crop of talented actors was one name that made a sensational debut but things did not turn up in his favour after a few years. (Also read: One of the most promising faces of the 1990s, co-starred with Aishwarya Rai: Where is Chandrachur Singh now?)

About Prithvi Vazir's career

Prithvi Vazir in a new picture shared on his Instagram account.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We are talking about Prithvi Vazir, simply known as Prithvi. The actor made his film debut in 1992 with Dil Ka Kya Kasoor opposite Divya Bharti. The film was a huge hit, making Prithvi an overnight sensation. The audience was blown away by Divya and Prithvi’s performances together with Nadeem-Shravan’s hit songs at that time. He was even dubbed as the next Rajesh Khanna by the media. At a time when Shah Rukh and Akshay were still figuring out their footing in the industry, Prithvi became a promising face for the romantic lead.

However, signing a contract proved to be his biggest mistake early on. In an interview with Jhakaas Bollywood in 2021, Prithvi revealed, “I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract.” He was then relegated to supporting roles and then kept away from acting for a long period.

Where is Prithvi Vazir now?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A few days ago, Prithvi shared a new Instagram reel featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced online. The same content creator had sparked attention for her reel with Rahul Roy last month. “Don't leave negative comments. This reel was created for your entertainment; if you don't like it, just scroll down. Recreation of song milne ki tum koshish karna from movie Dil ka kay kasoor,” he wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days ago, Prithvi shared a new Instagram reel featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced online. The same content creator had sparked attention for her reel with Rahul Roy last month. “Don't leave negative comments. This reel was created for your entertainment; if you don't like it, just scroll down. Recreation of song milne ki tum koshish karna from movie Dil ka kay kasoor,” he wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He was last seen in a cameo in the 2024 film Dhaak. He is married to Sapna Vazir (also known as Lubna Wazir). The couple occasionally makes public appearances and attends events together.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON