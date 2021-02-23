Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives, calls it her second most favourite day of the year

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to wish husband actor Karan Singh Grover on his birthday. The Qubool Hai actor turned 39 on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture with him, she wrote: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday. I love you"

The couple is currently in the Maldives. Bipasha, who has been sharing pictures from the tropical holiday destination, shared some pictures from their mid-night birthday celebrations. She gave a good look at the birthday cake too. In one of the snippets, Karan is seen cutting his birthday cake as Bipasha stands next to him, bubbling with excitement.

In another video clip, shared by her, Karan, Bipasha and a friend couple of theirs are all seated on a raised platform, right next to the sea. They were seen swaying to the music while the famous Friends' song 'I'll Be there For You' plays in the background.

A day before, Bipasha had shared a picture taken at the same spot with Karan and had written: "Where the water meets the sky #youandi #monkeylov @wmaldives." On this post, some of their industry colleagues and friends like celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, fitness coach and Ananya Panday aunt Deanne Pandey and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala wished Karan on his birthday.

Bipasha and Karan never shy away from showing their affection to each other. On Valentine's Day, Bipasha had posted pictures and had written: "This year ...our first celebration together. @iamksgofficial you make everyday like Valentine’s Day for me. Thank you for the surprises, gifts , pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses ,foot massages, happiness, laughter , joy... and zillions of more things and feelings. Thank you for your heart Thank you for being my personI love you now and forever TUVU #monkeylove."