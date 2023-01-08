Bipasha Basu holds daughter Devi as Karan Singh Grover looks at her in awe in new pics. See birthday post

Actor Bipasha Basu, who turned 44 on Saturday, shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Bipasha posted a string of pictures with her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. (Also Read | Bipasha Basu kisses daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's feet in adorable birthday video, calls her 'best gift'. Watch)

In the first picture, Bipasha smiled as she held Devi close to her. The actor wore a green shirt while the baby was dressed in a white T-shirt with the words 'I (heart sign) mum" written on it. Devi also wore a peach band on her head. The baby's face was edited and a white heart emoji was added to it.

The next picture showed Karan joining his wife and baby. In the photo, Karan and Devi looked at each other while Bipasha smiled at the camera. Here too Devi's face had a white heart emoji. The last picture showed Bipasha and Karan posing for a mushy picture. He opted for a black T-shirt in the pictures.

Sharing the photos Bipasha captioned it, "3 of Us. This birthday was soooo different but soooo special. Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful." Bipasha also added the hashtags – monkey love, its my birthday, 3 of us, grateful, blessed, and new mom.

Bipasha shared another post in which she sat on a couch at home smiling and looking at the people near her. She captioned the post, "2023 you will be an amazing year. New beginnings. Adventures of new mommy and baby… looking forward to great acting work… 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on." She also added the hashtags – manifesting dreams, manifesting, 2023, new mommy, and monkey love.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration. They tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. Bipasha and Karan on August 16 last year officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous in 2020, which also starred Karan. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

