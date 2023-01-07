Bipasha Basu kisses daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's feet in adorable birthday video, calls her 'best gift'. Watch

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 44th birthday on January 7, and shared a cute video with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on her special day. The actor took to Instagram Reels and posted a video of her kissing daughter Devi's tiny feet. Their faces were not visible in the video, in which Bipasha wore a pink outfit, while Devi wore blue. Last year, Bipasha and actor-husband Karan Singh Grover had announced the birth of their daughter via a sweet Instagram post. On November 12, they had shared a photo of their daughter's feet and revealed her name. Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover confirm daughter's arrival, name her Devi

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu shared her new video with Devi, and wrote in the caption, "God gave me the best gift – my daughter Devi, after my first best gift, the love of my life – my husband Karan Singh Grover... Luckiest girl in the world." To her caption, Bipasha added the hashtags 'it's my birthday', 'new mommy', 'grateful', and 'blessed'. Her video was showered with birthday wishes and love by celebs and fans alike. Reality TV personality Malaika Arora commented, "Awwwww." Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy bday love." A fan commented, "This is so beautiful!" Another one wrote, "God bless the angel; loads of love."

Earlier on Saturday, Karan Singh Grover also took to Instagram and shared a romantic birthday post for Bipasha. Sharing a photo of the two, he wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!" Bipasha commented on his post, "You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much."

Karan Singh Grover shared a photo with Bipasha Basu on her birthday.

Bipasha and Karan announced they were having a baby in August this year, and wrote with their photos from a maternity shoot, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON