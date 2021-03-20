Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu open to big-screen comeback after her ad with Ranbir Kapoor but has one condition
Bipasha Basu open to big-screen comeback after her ad with Ranbir Kapoor but has one condition

Bipasha Basu starred in an advertisement with her Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has now opened up about her thoughts on making a big-screen comeback.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Bipasha Basu was last seen in Alone on the big screen.

Bipasha Basu recently had a cute reunion with Ranbir Kapoor for a television commercial. The Bachna Ae Haseeno stars were seen in an ad for a popular chips brand. With Bipasha facing the camera for the small commercial, the million-dollar question now is when will she make her big-screen comeback. Replying to a Twitter user, Bipasha confessed that she is ready to return to the movies provided she finds the right subject.

"Waiting for that special subject to be back on screen soon (heart and heart-eyed emoji)," she said before using the tag line of the ad and said, "Naughty ,cute & crisp comeback (heart and laughing emoji)."

While fans wait for her to make the announcement of her comeback, they confessed they were glad to see Bipasha and Ranbir reunite for the ad. A person said, "good to see you both after bachna ae haseeno !!" Another social media user said, "Major throwback to 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'". "You guys need to be collab for a movie," a third fan requested the duo. "Do more work .. want to see you more," added the fourth fan.

Bipasha has starred in several blockbuster projects, including Dhoom 2, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Phir Hera Pheri, Raaz and Jism. Bipasha was last seen on the big screen in the horror movie Alone, where she played a double role. She starred opposite her now-husband Karan Singh Grover in the 2015 movie. Last year, Bipasha made her digital debut with Dangerous. She reunited with Karan for the small screen project.

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt reacts to Bombay Begums controversy, says it's a glorious show

Speaking to Hindustan Times about her absence from the big screen, Bipasha said last year, "It doesn’t feel like I have been away for five years because for me time has really flown. This time was very necessary for my personal growth because I have been working from the age of 15 as a model, and then as an actor from the age of 19. I have been working all through my life. This break was very well deserved as I needed to build a foundation with my husband, spend a lot more time with my parents and my sisters. I gave a lot of time to myself as life is very unpredictable. You can’t be always driven by chaos of it and live by a regime."

