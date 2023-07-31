Bipasha Basu shows how she holidayed in Goa wearing kaftans, spent time with Devi in the lap of nature. Watch

Bipasha Basu has shared a video that sums up some of their best memories from a recent trip to Goa. It comprises of small throwback clips, which show the actor, her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi having a blast in Goa. The couple took Devi out in a pram as she soaked in the views, and celebrated her eighth month anniversary.

Bipasha Basu's post about their Goa vacation

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu with daughter Devi in Goa.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “Just the three of us and our awesome adventures. Goa was gorgeous this monsoon," along with a heart emoji.

The video shows Karan, Bipasha and Devi arriving at the hotel and checking out their hotel suite, which has a living room, a huge bedroom with a crib and a porch that leads to a private swimming pool. After arriving in a blue dress, Bipasha is only seen in different colours and types of kaftans.

She is seen during foot spa and cycling, taking Devi for a ride in her pram and playing with her. Karan is also seen playing with their daughter, showing her around, playing with her in the pool.

There is also a glimpse of a celebration for Devi, who turned eight-months-old during their Goa trip. It had an interesting colourful cake with a milk bottle topper.

Fans react to Bipasha Basu's video

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Big fan of you mam love you mam looking mast (fire emoji) after being caring mom.” Another said, “Awwwww soooooo adorable video. Beautiful family @iamksgofficial, @bipashabasu and cute little doll #Mishti. Stay happy and blessed always. Love you all. Keep shining.” One more commented, “So nice to see you happy with Misti..much love.” A fan also said, “Bipasha Basu a treat to watch you as a mother best actress and gorgeous mummy.” A fan who loved her kaftans, pointed out, “That white kaftan.” “Wow most pretty Bipasha,” read yet another comment.

Bipasha had earlier shared a glimpse of their Goa vacation with the caption: "Delicious food, breathtaking views, awesome music, majestic service and people around you full of love and joy... all things required to make a holiday unforgettable. #monkeylove.”

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12 last year. The couple has been married for six years. Karan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

