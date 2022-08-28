Bipasha Basu smiles as she cradles her baby bump, fans notice her 'pregnancy glow'. Watch

Earlier this month, actor Bipasha Basu announced on Instagram that she and husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Announcing the news she shared a photo of herself with Karan, flaunting her pregnant belly. On Saturday, she shared a video of herself caressing her baby bump, as she smiled wearing a loose green dress. Also Read: Bipasha Basu opens up on her pregnancy: Was my mother’s dream that I have a baby

Sharing the video, Bipasha added a heart emoji as the caption, along with the hashtags, “#mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #grateful #blessed.” Actor Arti Singh wrote, “Babyyy coming. Jai Mata Di." One fan said, “Take extra care of yourself.” Another one said, “Aww! that pregnancy glow." Bipasha also added the song Moments Like This to the video.

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha recalled the time when she found out about her pregnancy. “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that me and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," she said.

Bipasha and Karan married in 2016. They had met on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series Dangerous in 2020. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora.

