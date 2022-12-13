Bipasha Basu whispers a prayer as she, Karan Singh Grover celebrate 1 month of Devi's birth; fans say 'she's glowing'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated the one month birthday of their baby girl Devi on Monday. The couple cut a cake at home and sang the ‘happy birthday’ song. Their fans were happy to see Bipasha after long and felt she was glowing. Also read: Bipasha Basu calls it love as Karan Singh Grover adorably falls asleep with their daughter Devi. See post

The video showed Bipasha in a powder blue dress and Karan in black casuals. As they cut the cake and sang the birthday song, Bipasha murmered, “God bless you my little baby.” Karan said, "This is one month. Now we will celebrate one year." A family member also cheered for them saying, “Good job new parents.”

Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote on Instagram, "And just like that Devi is one month old. Thank you everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings . We are very grateful. Durga Durga. #monkeylove #newparents #grateful #jaimatadi #onemonthbirthday #devi."

Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the video. A fan wrote, “Bips is still glowing.” Another wrote, “She is looking very beautiful.” One more said, “And you both are looking Soo fresh and awesome.” A person also said, “Wow nice name.” Many others wished the couple as well. "Congratulations to you guys!! Very Happy for you," read one of the many comments.

Bipasha shared the first picture of the baby, without showing her face, last month along with the recipe for making an angel. She captioned the pic, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel. 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Last week, Karan Singh Grover also shared an insight into how he has been dealing with sleepless nights. Sharing a picture showing off his chiseled abs, Karan wrote on his Instagram page, “25 days of being a father has already taught me a new skill…I call it “Sleep Standing” or “Stand Sleeping” or was it …”sleeping stand”, maybe, probably “Sland Steeping”? #sleepingpapa #papaslept.” Bipasha reacted to his post, writing, “same same”.

Bipasha and Karan got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 30, 2016. They welcomed Devi on November 12 this year.

