Bipasha Basu calls it love as Karan Singh Grover adorably falls asleep with their daughter Devi. See post

Actor Bipasha Basu posted an adorable moment from her new mom life. She was able to catch a glimpse of her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover falling asleep next to their newborn daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. She posted a picture of the father-daughter duo and wrote, “This is love. My heart … @iamksgofficial & Devi,” with nazar amulet and heart emojis. Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover get sweet surprise gift for daughter Devi from Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

In the photo, Karan appeared to be sleeping next to Devi, who lay on a bed. The babu was dressed in a pink outfit with her hands covered in scratch mittens. Her face was towards her father. The couple has not yet revealed Devi's face.

Reacting to the latest picture shared by Bipasha, Mahesh Shetty, Arti Singh Sharma and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim left comments. A fan added, “Holding his angel and so much sukoon (peace) on his face.” “Cutestttt pic on the internet today,” said another person.

This is the first photo where Devi is seen properly as earlier Bipasha and Karan had only shared glimpses of her tiny feet and hands. They had earlier posted their first family picture and captioned it with the ‘recipe for making a sweet baby angel'. Even in the picture, Devi's face was barely visible.

Devi is Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha’s first child together. In November, they announced the birth of Devi and also revealed her name on Instagram. Sharing a photo featuring their daughter's feet, Bipasha wrote the baby's birth date, 12.11.2022, and announced her name as Devi Basu Singh Grover. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," an excerpt from her post read.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of their 2015 film Alone and tied the knot the following year. After several years of their marriage, Bipasha and Karan announced they were having a baby in August 2022.

Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film, Fighter.

