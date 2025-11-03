Birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan cuts 3-tier cake which came with a golden crown. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked his 60th birthday in true king-sized style on November 2. The actor celebrated his birthday with his fans at a special event held at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium in Bandra. And the highlight of the gathering saw the actor cutting a spectacular three-tier cake lavishly decorated with a golden crown. Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday.

Shah Rukh cuts three-tier cake

Shah Rukh turned his birthday into a fan fest when he met more than 300 fans at the auditorium. Adding to the special moment was the presence of his longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the superstar.

Several videos from the fan event have surfaced on social media. One video shows Shah Rukh taking the stage, dressed in jeans, a black T-shirt, white jacket, black glares, and a beanie cap, with the crowd erupting in joy. The moment he struck his iconic open-arms pose, the auditorium burst into cheers.

One of the standout moments of the evening came when Shah Rukh Khan cut a three-tier cake topped with a golden crown. He was joined by his longtime manager and birthday twin, Pooja Dadlani. The video shows Shah Rukh cutting the black cake which came with the message “SRK day”. After cutting the cake, he was seen giving a piece to the host.

Later, Shah Rukh expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, calling them “the reason for every celebration” and thanking them for their endless love and loyalty through the years.

Earlier, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a video from the fan event, and expressed his gratitude. Posting the video, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u.”

After attending the fan event, Shah Rukh also stepped out to wave at the massive crowd gathered outside. Several videos of the moment have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen stepping out from behind the black barricade near the gate with his security team. He is then seen climbing onto the gate to greet his fans, waving, blowing kisses, and repeatedly thanking them for their love and wishes.

The crowd is then seen surging toward the gate in excitement to get closer to the actor. In the clip, one fan is seen reaching out to hold Shah Rukh’s hand, prompting his security team to quickly step in and escort him back inside.

Shah Rukh turns 60

Shah Rukh Khan ushered in his 60th birthday with a cozy yet star-studded celebration in Alibaug over the weekend. The actor was joined by his closest friends from the industry, including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rani Mukerji, for the intimate gathering. Several glimpses from the celebration have surfaced on social media. Adding to the excitement, the makers of his upcoming film King unveiled its much-awaited first look on his birthday.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is helmed by director Siddharth Anand and is slated for a 2026 release. The action-packed ensemble also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.