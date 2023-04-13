Bloody Daddy teaser: Shahid Kapoor knifes down goons; fans call him 'John Wick from Flipkart'

The official teaser of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Bloody Daddy is here. Directed by Tiger Zinda Hai's Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller sees Shahid in a rugged avatar, taking down multiple goons in a hotel over the course of a night. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty. (Also read: Bloody Daddy first look: Shahid Kapoor looks intense, gets compared to John Wick)

Bloody Daddy marks the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid Kapoor. The teaser shows Shahid Kapoor in a black suit entering a dark hallway of a hotel, and then proceeding to take down goons with a knife. The action then proceeds to show how Shahid's character is aiming to take revenge for a personal crisis. The teaser speeds off to show how the action involves "cops, family and lots and lots of blood." Shahid shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote in the caption: "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema."

The teaser garnered a lot of response on social media. Many noticed how the teaser and Shahid's character resembled a lot like the films from Keanu Reeves' John Wick franchise. A comment read, "Desi John Wick," while another said, "John wick vibes." A fan wrote, "Rocky handsome + John wick ka mixture lag raha hai." (Looks like a mix of Rocky Handsome and John Wick." Another user said, "Coat pahen ke fight kya kar li.. sab john wick kar rahe... matlab kuch bhi. Btw it looks amazing... looking forward" (He is fighting in a coat so everyone saying John Wick). "John wick in 144pb," read another comment.

Talking about the film, Shahid had told PTI that he enjoyed doing action onscreen. "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast," the 42-year-old actor said. Bloody Daddy is set to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.

The announcement of the release date of the movie was made at a recent event of Jio Studios, which was named Infinite Together. The film is aiming for a direct digital release on Jio Cinemas from June 9. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal.

