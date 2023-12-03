Bobby Deol cries after paparazzi praise him as Animal sets box office on fire: ‘Sapna dekh raha hu’

Actor Bobby Deol briefly opened up about the massive response he has been getting for his latest, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby grew emotional after thanking the paparazzi for showering him with congratulatory words. Also read: Animal box office collection day 2

Bobby Deol on Animal reception

Bobby during an appearance in Mumbai reacted to the raving reviews of Animal. He was in a grey hoodie with matching pants. Bobby told photographers, “Thank you so much. God has been really kind. Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye lagta hai ki sapna dekh raha hu (The love our film is getting feels like a dream).”

The video continues to show a teary-eyed Bobby being consoled by his staff and team. He is seen wiping tears with a tissue paper before getting into his car. He looked overwhelmed as his driver drove away.

Fans on Bobby's performance

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments, “This year is the best year of the Deol family. Dharmendra Ji's movie released, Sunny's Gadar 2 is super hit, Karan's wedding, Sunny's younger son's first movie has released... Bobby's Animal movie. It means the whole family has done some extra achievement... happy for everyone.” “Success tears. He deserves it. His entry gave shivers in the spine,” added another one. Someone also commented, “He was so impactful as an actor.”

About Animal

Animal stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist of the story who clashes with Ranbir Kapoor. While Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father, Rashmika appears as Ranbir's girlfriend who he marries.

The film received a great response at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, it earned ₹63.8 crore in all languages on its release day. It crossed the ₹100 crore mark on its second day itself. The film is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Animal is an absolute massy, entertaining and extremely violent thriller which doesn't believe in conforming to the norms. The bloodshed isn't for the weak hearted to watch, so practice caution if you decide to watch it because there's a lot of it, and you might not be able to take that much.”

