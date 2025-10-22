Bobby Deol got fewer invites to Bollywood parties, people ignored him after flops: 'Now they come to me with offers'

Actor Bobby Deol’s career has been a topsy-turvy one. After a successful debut with Barsaat in 1995, Bobby had a spate of hits in Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, and Ajnabee over the next few years. But this followed a turbulent period for the actor, where his films began to fail at the box office. In a recent interview, Bobby touched upon how that low phase led to people ignoring him. But now, as he has found success again, the same people come to him again. Bobby Deol found a second wind in his career over the last few years.

Bobby Deol on people ignoring him after flops

On Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, talking about how he realised people’s changing attitudes towards him, Bobby said, “This was a slow process. For instance, people would meet me nicely, but they would soon go away and form their own groups, and I would be left alone. The number of invitations I got for parties started to decrease. It’s not like I would go to a lot of parties anyway. We Deols don’t go to a lot of parties. The same people who would be so warm with me (when I was at the top) started ignoring me. But that’s what they say; people are with you as long as you have something to offer.”

However, Bobby added that he does not hold people’s behaviour against them, as it was bound to happen. After he found success again, post Animal and Aashram, he found those very people returning to him. The actor said, “It happened, and it happens in every industry, not just mine. But I don’t hold grudges. The same people come to me now with offers, but I don’t hold anything against them.”

Bobby Deol's recent career

After a spate of flops in the 2000s and 2010s that led to fewer work opportunities, Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram began Bobby’s glorious comeback. It was capped by the antagonist’s role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal in 2023. Bobby was most recently seen in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.