Bobby Deol opens up about Aryaman Deol's Bollywood debut, reveals both his sons will join films in 3-4 years

Bobby Deol has discussed his sons' potential Bollywood career. In an interview with India Today, he spoke about sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol's plans to enter films. Aryaman caught everyone's attention at the Gadar 2 success party and has also been spotted with Bobby in paparazzi videos, including from Animal promotions. Bobby wants his elder son to train and work hard on himself before entering the industry. About his younger son Dharam, Bobby said he 'loves everything about filmmaking'. Also read: Bobby Deol twins with son Aryaman Deol on his 21 birthday

‘My sons will come into this industry’

Bobby Deol with his elder son Aryaman Deol.

Bobby Deol, who shares his sons with wife Tanya Deol, said, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry."

When asked if Bobby plans to launch his sons, like actor-brother Sunny Deol did with his son Karan Deol with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Bobby said he has no such plans, as of now.

Bobby Deol on his sons' qualities

The actor said, "No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with honours. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid (Covid-19 pandemic began) himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful."

Bobby Deol's career

Bobby, who is the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra, had his first lead role in the film Barsaat (1995), which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. since then he worked in films such as Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Badal (2000), Bichhoo (2000), Ajnabee (2001), and Humraaz (2002). His latest film Animal has been unstoppable at the box office and has collected more than ₹361 crore nett in India alone, since its release on December 1.

