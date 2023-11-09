Bobby Deol shares rare pic of sister Ajeeta; Dharmendra wishes his 'darling baby' on her birthday. See post

Bobby Deol surprised his Instagram followers by treating them to an unseen photo of father Dharmendra with Ajeeta. The actor wished his sister in the birthday post, which garnered love from fans as well as family. In the undated photo, Ajeeta kept an arm around her father Dharmendra as the two posed for the camera. She was in a yellow outfit and had mehendi on her palms. The veteran actor was in a blue shirt. Also read: Dharmendra smiles, poses with first wife Prakash Kaur in unseen pics from Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's wedding ceremony Bobby Deol shares a photo of Dharmendra and Ajeeta.

Wishing Ajeeta, Bobby wrote in his caption, "Hey Ajeeta, happy birthday. Love you most (red heart and heart eyes emojis)." Commenting on his birthday post, Dharmendra wrote, "Happy Birthday... jeetie raho, khush raho, sehatmand raho (Keep living, stay happy, stay healthy), my darling baby." Bobby and Ajeeta's elder brother Sunny Deol dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section.

Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, when he first met actor-wife Hema Malini. Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash have two sons – Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol – and two daughters, Ajeeta and Vijeta. Sunny and Bobby are actors, but Ajeeta and Vijeta stayed away from the limelight. Ajeeta reportedly lives in the US and teaches psychology in a school.

With Hema, Dharmendra has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, who were born in 1981 and 1985, respectively. While Esha is also an actor like her parents, Ahana is a dancer.

In a 2022 interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby Deol had talked about his family. He had said, "We are very simple people. We aren't manipulative or street smart. Log humara fayda utha lete hain (People often take our advantage). There were many people whom we helped, they took our advantage and spoiled our names and moved on. This keeps on happening. But we are good people and God is watching us all. We were told since we were kids to be a nice human being, be down-to-earth and you will achieve whatever you want in life."

