Bobby Deol says wife ran the house during his addiction, addresses marital trouble rumours: ‘She'd threaten to leave’

Bobby Deol has become a fan favourite in recent years. After his successful comeback with Aashram, the actor turned into a viral sensation with his performances in Animal and The B**ds of Bollywood. Before this resurgence, Bobby had enjoyed immense popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, he later went through a prolonged slump in his career as film offers dried up. During this difficult phase, the actor turned to alcohol to cope with the setbacks. In a recent interaction, Bobby opened up about that dark period of his life.

'I started drinking and got addicted'

Bobby Deol

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Speaking to Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma, Bobby admitted that it was his wife Tanya Deol who stood by his side during this tough time. He said, “When you give up, you get into self-pity. It’s human nature. You feel your world is over, no one likes you, and then you get addicted to a few things which help sedate you. Even my father loved to drink, and I too started drinking and got addicted. But my wife helped me out of it. If Tanya wasn’t in my life, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. She took care of our house financially. She was working and bearing all the expenses at home. It was when my children started asking why I was always sitting at home and their mother would go to the office that something snapped within me, and I decided to work on myself.”

'My wife never left me'

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{{^usCountry}} During Bobby’s tough phase, rumours surfaced that Tanya would walk out of their marriage. Bobby addressed those speculations and said, “Feels like I am hearing a joke. Women are so strong mentally and emotionally; my wife never left me. She would threaten to leave me if I didn’t stop drinking, but she never did, and I continued to drink. But that was never the case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Bobby’s tough phase, rumours surfaced that Tanya would walk out of their marriage. Bobby addressed those speculations and said, “Feels like I am hearing a joke. Women are so strong mentally and emotionally; my wife never left me. She would threaten to leave me if I didn’t stop drinking, but she never did, and I continued to drink. But that was never the case.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bobby admitted that he was also addicted to online shopping, and his wife often scolded him for it. He shared that she would even pull up the bills and show them to him the next day, making him realise how much money he was spending unnecessarily. Bobby Deol's upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby admitted that he was also addicted to online shopping, and his wife often scolded him for it. He shared that she would even pull up the bills and show them to him the next day, making him realise how much money he was spending unnecessarily. Bobby Deol's upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bobby is currently busy with the promotions of his next film, Bandar. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad in pivotal roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby is currently busy with the promotions of his next film, Bandar. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad in pivotal roles. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor will also star in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. He is also a part of Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Vijay’s final film before his switch to politics.

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