Bobby Deol shuts down rumours of fallout with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set, calls her his favourite: ‘Log itne velle hain…’

Actors Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Alpha. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby addressed rumours of a fallout between the two on the film's sets. Dismissing the reports, the actor set the record straight and said there was no truth to them, even calling Alia one of his favourite actors. Bobby Deol calls Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt his favourite.

Bobby Deol clears the air about tiff with Alia Bhatt Bobby spoke about how both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among his favourites. He was then asked about rumours circulating on social media claiming that he and Alia had arguments on the sets of Alpha. Responding to the speculation, he said, "Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumour. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything). I had just done a film with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?' Both of them are my favourite actors, and I am getting to work with them."

He further spoke about his experience working with Alia in Alpha and said, “It was so nice (working with Alia), she is such a good actress and works so hard. She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that. And then they even wrote that Bobby was so miffed that Aditya Chopra offered him another film. I can't go around proving a point to everybody. It's not true.” Bobby also added that 90 per cent of the news on Instagram is false.

About Alpha Helmed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Apart from Alia and Bobby, the film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film's first look was unveiled in a post-credit scene in War 2 last year. The seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.