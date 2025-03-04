Bobby Deol reveals how he asked people for work when he was going through a bad phase: 'Maine darwaze khatkhataye hain'

Actor Bobby Deol has recalled the time when he was going through a bad phase in his career. Speaking with India Today, Bobby said he knocked on doors, introduced himself and asked for work. The actor added that there's "nothing to be ashamed of". He also responded if it was tough for him to do so, given his surname. (Also Read | Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Bobby Deol's role in Animal: ‘Idea of a deaf-and-mute person fighting in the climax was exciting’) Bobby Deol spoke about hardships in his career.

Bobby Deol on how work changed in the last few years

Bobby compared how the opportunities for work have changed over the years. He said, "Pehle zamana alag tha, jab shuruat ki thi toh aisa nahi tha, pehle log khud aate the (It was different when I started out, as people would offer me work by themselves). Then the population of actors increased, it's sad that we forget that there are so many people coming in, and will continue to."

Bobby shares how he asked people for work

The actor spoke about how he reached out to people for work. "When I was going through a bad phase, maine logo ke darwaze khatkhataye hain and bola hai ki main Bobby Deol hoon aur mujhe kaam dijiiye (I have knocked on doors and told them I am Bobby Deol, and please give me work). I don't think there is anything wrong in that, as you need work. At least they will remember that Bobby Deol had come to meet me. This also gets translated to work sometimes. So, there is nothing to be ashamed of."

About Bobby's recent projects

Bobby recently experienced a career resurgence with his role in the 2023 film Animal, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. His portrayal of a negative character in the film received praise and added a new layer to his acting range. Additionally, Bobby was recently seen in films such as Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj.

Currently, Bobby is seen as Baba Nirala in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles. The series is streaming on Amazon MX Player.