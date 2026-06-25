'She is so tiny': Bobby Deol reveals why he was worried about hurting Alia Bhatt on Alpha set

"Audience will get to see a very new Alia Bhatt," director Shiv Rawail declared in a recently released behind-the-scenes video from the film Alpha. The making video shows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari taking on some of the film’s most challenging action sequences themselves. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol expressed his concern about hurting Alia while filming an intense action scene, but was ultimately left surprised by the actor.

Bobby Deol on shooting action scenes with Alia

Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt play lead roles in Alpha.

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In the clip, Alia is seen shooting for her character Sita’s introduction. The actor called it a "challenging shoot" in the video. Alia also praised Sharvari and said that it was very easy and comfortable to work with her. She described Sharvari as "extremely hard-working."

The following BTS glimpses show Alia and Bobby’s characters engaged in combat. Expressing his concern about accidentally hurting Alia while shooting the intense sequence, Bobby said, "If you see us, Alia, physically standing next to each other, she is so tiny, which is why I was worried that I might hurt her while performing. But when I was on set with her, she was so damn good at it."

The making video highlights the scale and complexity of the action designed for the film. Action director Craig Macrae explained, “Rotations on wires, explosions, gunfights, knife fights. It's going to be a great ride.”

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{{^usCountry}} 'They've done all of this themselves' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'They've done all of this themselves' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Director Shiv Rawail revealed that the actors underwent extensive training to execute the demanding action set pieces. Speaking about Alia’s commitment, Shiv said, “Alia has put in much of training into just this sequence. Hopefully the audience are going to get to see a very new Alia Bhatt. When you see the film and you see the action sequences, one thing is that they've done all of this themselves. They are performing those guns at that break-neck rocket speed” About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Shiv Rawail revealed that the actors underwent extensive training to execute the demanding action set pieces. Speaking about Alia’s commitment, Shiv said, “Alia has put in much of training into just this sequence. Hopefully the audience are going to get to see a very new Alia Bhatt. When you see the film and you see the action sequences, one thing is that they've done all of this themselves. They are performing those guns at that break-neck rocket speed” About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The universe includes films such as Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Hrithik Roshan's War, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and more. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha is set to release on July 3. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and features a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking about her experience shooting the film, Alia recently told Filmfare, “I had such a good time making Alpha. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had on a film set. There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced before and I loved every bit of it.”

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