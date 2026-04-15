Bobby Deol says Dharmendra’s death has brought him closer to Esha Deol and Ahana Deol: ‘Loss has its own…’

Actor Bobby Deol is grappling with grief following the loss of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. Opening up about the emotional void, he admitted there are days when he wishes he had spent more time with him. He also shared that the loss has, in an unexpected way, brought him closer to his half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Bobby Deol on dealing with grief

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai.

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In an interview with Esquire India, Bobby spoke about losing his father Dharmendra, and how his passing brought the family together.

Talking about losing him and how grief has rearranged his priorities, Bobby said, “There are all these days where I wish I had sat with him more. I wish I had asked him more questions… Now more than ever, I’m mindful of being with my sons, my wife and my family. The box office, the reviews, the roles… eventually they don’t matter, man. Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What’s the point of fame and wealth when there’s no one to witness it with you? You know, I keep watching his reels on Instagram. He was so candid… so full of warmth. Sometimes it feels like he’s talking directly to me.”

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{{^usCountry}} He admitted that there is a sense of maturity that the passing of his father in his sons, and wondered if “they seem more aware of the fragility of life” now. They are now consciously spending more time together {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He admitted that there is a sense of maturity that the passing of his father in his sons, and wondered if “they seem more aware of the fragility of life” now. They are now consciously spending more time together {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bobby also shared that grief has also drawn him closer to his half-sisters, Esha and Ahana. “I feel we’re all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you’re hurting… everyone feels their pain is more than the other’s. But you give it time. Let it heal… Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby also shared that grief has also drawn him closer to his half-sisters, Esha and Ahana. “I feel we’re all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you’re hurting… everyone feels their pain is more than the other’s. But you give it time. Let it heal… Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dharmendra dies at 89 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharmendra dies at 89 {{/usCountry}}

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Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89 years old. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the month after a health scare, and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25.

Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, released in theatres on January 1. His performance was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. This year, Dharmendra got the Padma Vibhushan honour, posthumously.

Earlier this year, during the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA honoured late Indian superstar Dharmendra in their In Memoriam section. However, he failed to get a mention during the 98th Academy Awards, which created quite a stir on social media. Dharmendra, along with Manoj Kumar, was honoured in the more detailed list on the Oscars' official website.

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Dharmendra is survived by his two wives. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and had four children with her, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In 1980, he married Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

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